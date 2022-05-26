Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

