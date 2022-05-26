Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SAP by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 244,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

SAP opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.88.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

