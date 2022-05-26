Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 172,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,609.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 141,602 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NYSE SON opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -146.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $68.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.