Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,330 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of MORT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

