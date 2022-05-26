Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 632,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

