Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $459,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 648,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,712,000 after buying an additional 50,573 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,962 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

