Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 0.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 471,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 119,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.