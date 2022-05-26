Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,751 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,877 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 811,747 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

