LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $13,131.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

