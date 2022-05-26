London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives $8,716.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,716.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($113.88) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($102.55) to GBX 8,500 ($106.96) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($108.22) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.