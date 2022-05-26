Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Plans $1.35 Dividend

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.3519 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKHLY opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Lonking has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.
