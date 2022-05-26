MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Position Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. MAG Silver makes up 1.3% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 4.46% of MAG Silver worth $67,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 406,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

