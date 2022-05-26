MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $160,855.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

