Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Declares GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MAJE stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.48) on Thursday. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 211.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.
