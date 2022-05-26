Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Declares GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MAJE stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.48) on Thursday. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 211.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

