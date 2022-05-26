MakiSwap (MAKI) Hits Market Cap of $429,862.90

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $429,862.90 and approximately $376,677.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,527.65 or 0.63855454 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00509237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008701 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.