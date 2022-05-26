MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $23.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.54 million to $85.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.62 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $169.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. 8,149,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

