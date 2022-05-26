ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 380,291 shares.The stock last traded at $94.83 and had previously closed at $95.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $12,015,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

