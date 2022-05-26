MAP Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $224,694.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $21.56 million and approximately $224,694.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 181.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.62 or 1.44680593 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 548.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00504103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

