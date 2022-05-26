Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

MARPS opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

