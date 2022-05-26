MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.36. MarineMax posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 99,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.