Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

MKFG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 1,146,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,972. Markforged has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $492.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

