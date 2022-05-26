Marlin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.14 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Marlin has a market cap of $37.27 million and $12.14 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 209% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.36 or 1.73032262 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 367.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00510283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.