Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on July 8th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

