Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $6,740,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.