MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $12.08. 50,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 112,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.