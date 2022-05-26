Mike Armitage Buys 16,156 Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Stock

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($50,417.62).

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £432.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.89. Central Asia Metals plc has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 289 ($3.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.28) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

