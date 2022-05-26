Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $6.33 or 0.00021401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $113,584.38 and $35,422.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 209.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,132.75 or 1.59387451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 471.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00501188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,948 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.