Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
MDV stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70. Modiv has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $89.99.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
About Modiv (Get Rating)
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
