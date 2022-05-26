Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

MDV stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70. Modiv has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 10,771 shares of company stock worth $191,287 in the last 90 days.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.