Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/26/2022 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

5/26/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

