Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moncler from €68.50 ($72.87) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$43.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. Moncler has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

