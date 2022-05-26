MustangCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. MustangCoin has a total market cap of $17,897.61 and approximately $30.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz . MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

