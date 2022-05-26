Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $119.33 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

