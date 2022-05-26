Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,728 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.27 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.67 and its 200-day moving average is $266.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

