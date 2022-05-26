Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MYE traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 69,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

