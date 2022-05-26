NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $404.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.86. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

