Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its position in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTCO stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.