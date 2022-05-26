Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,114 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after purchasing an additional 238,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

NYSE LPX traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,073. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

