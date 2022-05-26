Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $12.47 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $17.35 on Thursday, reaching $385.21. 51,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.48 and its 200-day moving average is $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.66 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

