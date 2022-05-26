Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises 2.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,478,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

