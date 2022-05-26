Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,127,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

