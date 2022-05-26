Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.63. 104,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

