Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. United Microelectronics makes up approximately 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

UMC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 455,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,058,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 25.47%. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

