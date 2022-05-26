Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 537,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.38. 80,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

