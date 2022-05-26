Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,012,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,343 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.90. 24,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.