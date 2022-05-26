Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 25,909 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,909 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.43. 90,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,610. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.