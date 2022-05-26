Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 26,612 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 26,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,465.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,422,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,419.20.

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

