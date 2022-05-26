Neutrino Dollar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002918 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

