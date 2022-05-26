New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $46.65 on Thursday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

