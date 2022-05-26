New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.
NEWR traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.