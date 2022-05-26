New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 857.9% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NVSA stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

